Mike McGlinchey has an abundance of confidence in John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan's ability to do what is right for the San Francisco 49ers, even if that involved some tough decisions. All of the offensive tackle's teammates feel the same way. The general manager and head coach duo had a tough decision this offseason. They like quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and know they can win with him. However, he has missed 23 games over the past three seasons, prompting the 49ers to make a move for the future.