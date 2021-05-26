Fantasy baseball: Tristan's players to add and drop for Wednesday

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. This week saw the return of two highly sought-after fantasy commodities to the field of play. Cody Bellinger and Adalberto Mondesi were second-round picks in most fantasy leagues. But fantasy managers had yet to get much of a return on either investment through the first two months of the season. Bellinger had been out since April 5 with a hairline fracture in his fibula, while Mondesi suffered an oblique injury days before the regular season began. The injury cost him two months of action. Both are now back and should provide a jolt for their fantasy managers. Few players in all of baseball have as high a ceiling as the two returning 25-year old fantasy stars. I have Bellinger and Mondesi as top-25 hitters in the latest edition of my rest of season rankings.