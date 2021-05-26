Fantasy baseball: Tristan's players to add and drop for Wednesday
Wednesday grants us a must-watch game, featuring the big-league debut of Toronto Blue Jays prospect Alek Manoah, who will make said start at New York's Yankee Stadium (assuming the weather cooperates). The 23-year-old right-hander is already one of the most-added players in ESPN leagues and is sure to be day's hottest pickup in fantasy. That's rightfully so, and if he's still out there in your league, here's another up-close look at Manoah's potential, from my May 17 column.www.espn.com