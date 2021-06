LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets NBA Pick Prediction 5/13/2021. Clippers at Hornets—NBA pick is LA Clippers -8. Clippers look serious about staying ahead of Denver to capture the three seed in the West. Three seed gets home court advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs. LA opened this trip with a 19 point road win at Toronto on Tuesday. Past five games Clippers shooting 48.1% from the field along with 39.2% from three point range while on defense limiting opponents to 44.5% overall. Hornets will be without Miles Bridgers and Gordon Hayward remains out. Charlotte has lost and failed to cover six of their past nine. In that period the Hornets sit 24th in offensive efficiency scoring 109.3 points per 100 possessions. Clippers tops in the league in three point shooting and four best in scoring defense. Play LA Clippers -8.