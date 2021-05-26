Ryan Fitzpatrick: Veteran quarterback opens up on learning new offense with Washington Football Team
When the 2021 NFL season kicks off, Ryan Fitzpatrick will suit up for his ninth NFL team. The veteran signal-caller arrives after spending two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where he finished the 2020 season as the backup to rookie Tua Tagovailoa. The 38-year-old will enter a much different situation this season, as he’ll compete with Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinecke to start for the Washington Football Team.247sports.com