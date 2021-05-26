Ryan Fitzpatrick: Veteran quarterback opens up on learning new offense with Washington Football Team

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 schedule is officially set, so we’ll look at 3 advantages to this season’s slate of games. The Eagles schedule features only a few elite QB’s with games against Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Matt Ryan. On a tier below that, the Eagles will face Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, and Justin Herbert. It’s important to note that Prescott may not pick up where he left off last season because of a nasty injury. I think that storyline has not gotten nearly enough attention. Dak has to play at a very high level for the cowboys to put together a winning season.