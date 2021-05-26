newsbreak-logo
Brady trolls Rodgers with Koepka memes ahead of The Match

By Caio Miari
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady's ready for The Match. Hours after the PGA TOUR announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Phil Mickelson will take on Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau on July 6, Brady trash-talked Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a hilarious Twitter thread. Brady used a meme that...

