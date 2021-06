I’m a certified believer in movie soundtracks. Music can not only trigger a great movie memory, but from where I sit, it just makes sense to have a playlist curated by an expert. Maybe it’s my age – I’m firmly Gen X, and movie soundtracks are the precursors to today’s Spotify playlists. The Recording Industry Association of America ranks songs, albums, etc., and the top 20 list agrees: The majority of bestselling soundtracks are movies in the 1980s and ’90s. Here are some gems from the top 20, by decade.