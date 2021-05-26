Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: May 26 | Local news – Tucson, Arizona

Emily Wolfgang, Manager of Little Anthony’s Diner, was on April 28, 2020 in Little Anthony’s Diner, Tucson, Arizona, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Talk to a customer on the first day of Little Anthony’s Diner Carhop. LittleAnthony’s Diner started the old-fashioned 1950s carhop in response to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). “It’s been a while since I started carhop,” said Tony Terry, president and owner of Little Anthony Diner and Gaslight Theater. “It’s not perfect for our lives.” Little Anthony’s Diner Car Hop is open Monday through Sunday from 11am to 8pm. According to Terry, customers can park in designated parking lots and order and pay for food from car safety. In the 1950s, employees dressed in masks and gloves came out to check customers and deliver drinks and food in trays similar to the trays used in the 1950s that could be attached to car windows. To do. There is a car hop menu such as burgers, salads and shakes, but customers can order other items from the menu. Little Anthony’s diner DJ, DJ Phil, plays music heard through external speakers. “May keep it after the virus,” Terry added.