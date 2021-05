WASHINGTON, D.C. — Olivia and Liam are once again America’s most popular baby names in 2020, reports the Social Security Administration. “It appears parents chose to stick with the familiar during an unprecedented time, with the top three names for both girls – Olivia, Emma, and Ava – and boys – Liam, Noah, and Oliver – remaining the same for the second year in a row,” stated a Press Office official. “In fact, out of both Top 10 lists combined, only two names changed, with the traditional names Henry and Alexander edging out Mason and Ethan. The name Henry has been steadily rising in popularity, last appearing in the Top 10 over a century ago, in 1910.”