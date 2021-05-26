The State Of Women’s Wrestling (U.S.) – WWE

The new storyline between Shayna Baszler and Alexa Bliss (and Lilly) picked up on this week’s WWE RAW. This week’s RAW saw Baszler lose a singles match to Reginald after another mysterious explosion came from the ring post as Baszler had the Kirifuda Clutch applied for the finish. Reginald took advantage of the explosion and rolled Baszler up for the pin to win. Bliss later invited Reginald to visit she and Lilly on Alexa’s Playground, but Baszler interrupted that segment, beat Reginald down and had words for Bliss. Bliss responded to the beatdown to Reginald by telling Baszler she wasn’t invited to play on the playground this week because Lilly doesn’t like her. Baszler warned that Bliss is becoming a big problem, and Bliss just saw how Baszler handles her problems. Baszler then said that she and Bliss need to have a chat before this whole thing gets out of hand, so she will see her next week to have that chat. Baszler then stood up to leave and acted like she wanted to put hands on Bliss, but she knelt down in Lilly’s face and said she’s just a stupid doll. Baszler walked off while Bliss looked on with a crazy look in her eye.