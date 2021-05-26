The State Of Women’s Wrestling (U.S.) – WWE
Women’s wrestling is constantly one of the most hotly debated topics in the professional wrestling fandom. We decided to take a look at the state of women’s wrestling with a series of articles dedicated to analyzing the women’s divisions of each company/brand in the United States currently. In this edition, we will focus on the three American brands of the WWE with women’s divisions Raw, SmackDown, and NXT with contributions from three separate LWOPW contributors.lastwordonsports.com