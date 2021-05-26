Cancel
Who is Jeanne Vander Myde? Sen John Warner is survived by his children and third wife

By Leigh McManus
thefocus.news
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is Jeanne Vander Myde, Senator John Warner’s widow? People are wondering who the less famous of the late senator’s three wives is. Former US Senator John Warner of Virginia has died of heart failure aged 94. Warner died late on Tuesday, 25 May, with his wife and daughter at his side, his chief of staff Susan Magill said in an email to family and friends, according to a Politico report on Wednesday.

www.thefocus.news
Fauquier County, VAprincewilliamtimes.com

Former Sen. John Warner: ‘My ties are to Fauquier County’

The political world remembers former Sen. John Warner as a warm statesman who treated everyone with respect. On his passing last week, Fauquier’s horse country remembered him as an equestrian as well. Former senator John Warner remembered as a ‘towering institution’ of Va. politics, an ‘independent voice’. Warner was well-known...
Roanoke County, VAMartinsville Bulletin

The lost grace of John Warner

When former U.S. Sen. John Warner passed away last week at age 94, there were many tributes about how Warner represented a bygone era of politics that was less polarizing and more, well, gentlemanly. We use that term advisedly because Warner was not one to run an old boy’s club....
Alexandria, VAalextimes.com

Longtime U.S. Senator John Warner dies at 94

John Warner, a former Republican U.S. senator, died at his Alexandria home on May 25 due to a heart ailment. He was 94. Widely known throughout his five terms for his innate ability to garner support on both sides of the political aisle, Warner ultimately left his mark as someone who operated with patience, curiosity and a deep mastery of the Senate process.
Culpeper County, VACulpeper Star Exponent

EDITORIAL: Remembering John W. Warner, 'a consummate statesman'

”Politics be damned! Let’s consider what’s best for the men and women of this great state and their families and children.”—U.S. Sen. John Warner, R-Va. In February 2004, Virginia’s senior senator held a news conference in Richmond to announce support of a package of tax increases, boosts in fees and budget cuts to improve schools, health care and transportation. The Republican backed the sweeping $1.4 billion proposal pushed by a Democratic governor, which ultimately cleared the GOP-controlled General Assembly after a bruising battle.
Stafford County, VAFree Lance-Star

ROB HEDELT: Statesman John Warner made an impression

Several different scenes popped into my head last week when I learned that former U.S. Sen. John Warner had died. One was from decades ago and happened in Lexington while I was a student at Washington and Lee University. The vision is locked in memory of him coming into a school building with Elizabeth Taylor on his arm.
Congress & CourtsFalls Church News-Press

Beyer Issues Statement On Passing of John Warner

U.S. Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) issued the following statement earlier this week on the passing of former U.S. Senator John Warner:. “John Warner was a great American who served his country in World War II, the Korean War, and as Navy Secretary, and served Virginia in the Senate for thirty years. I am proud to have been his friend, and he was instrumental in my career and in those of so many others. John’s bipartisan spirit that put country and Commonwealth over party epitomizes what Virginians want in their leaders, and his fair mindedness and generosity were legendary. He was a lovely man, and I will miss him.”
Arlington County, VAInside Nova

During Senate career, John Warner went 3-for-5 in Arlington

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. John Warner, the five-term Republican U.S. senator from Virginia who died May 21 at age 94, won the Arlington vote three times – 1984, 1990 and 2002 – but fell short twice. In 1978,...
Congress & CourtsMidland Reporter-Telegram

John Warner's legacy and today's Senate

WASHINGTON - Today's Senate could learn a lot from the legacy of John Warner. The former Virginia Republican senator, who died Wednesday at 94, was hailed by many for his moderation, but his most important streak was his independence. Over 30 years in the Senate, Warner set a tone with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: That time in France when Sen. John Warner hoisted me on his shoulders. And no one took a photo.

Remember back a long, long time ago, before the cellphone and the selfie, before Instagram and TikTok, way back when not every photo-worthy memory was preserved in a photo? It was during those Dark Ages that I met John Warner, the longtime Republican U.S. senator from Virginia who died a few days ago. The year was 1984, and I was a reporter at the Orlando Sentinel, dispatched to Normandy to ...
Congress & Courtsprincewilliamtimes.com

GUEST COLUMN: Sen. John W. Warner: an appreciation

One secret of successful celebrities is knowing when and how to walk away, the graceful exit to live life outside the limelight. The great ones do it instinctively: Paul Newman, Greta Garbo, Michael Jordan, Joe DiMaggio. Sen. John W. Warner had that gift. As he closed out his fifth consecutive...
York County, VADaily Press

Letters for June 5: Sen. John Warner ‘will always be affectionately remembered’

Re “Warner ‘had the touch’” (Our Views, May 27): I had the pleasure of meeting and speaking with the late U.S. Sen. John W. Warner while he was in Virginia Beach at an event endorsing my cousin, Will Sessoms, for reelection. Knowing my Navy background, my cousin called me over to meet him. Surrounded by admirers and supporters, the senator made me feel like I was the only person in the room. We had a strong common bond in that we both had been enlisted and commissioned officers.
Congress & CourtsImperial Valley Press Online

RIP John Warner, a Republican who worked across the aisle. Imagine that.

John Warner, a Republican who served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years and died Wednesday at 94 in his home state of Virginia, said this about his Democratic colleagues: “We had political disagreements and fought on the Senate floor. But at day’s end we shared a drink, talked as friends, and we found common cause, solving problems and serving the American public.”
POTUSWashington Post

Chris Matthews’ new book catalogues his front-row seat to history

If Barack Obama is a writer stuck inside a politician, Chris Matthews may be a politician stuck inside a writer. In his new book, “This Country: My Life in Politics and History,” Matthews offers a thorough firsthand account of the major political events of the past 50 years, interspersed with the events of his own life. As Matthews grows from young Catholic boy in Philadelphia to Peace Corps worker in Swaziland and weaves through staff positions in the Senate, the White House, the House leadership and, finally, makes it big in the media, the world changes around him. He goes from watching the Kennedy/Nixon debates on TV to grilling presidential candidates on MSNBC; from watching the Reagan Revolution as a Carter speechwriter to narrating presidential elections as a cable news host. He visits Berlin after the fall of the Berlin Wall, he was in South Africa during the end of apartheid, and in Rome for Pope John Paul II’s funeral. He is a more pugnacious version of Forrest Gump. The book’s main point is that whenever anything momentous happened since 1970, Chris Matthews witnessed it.
Politicseverything-everywhere.com

The Six Political Eras In American History

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. Castbox | Stitcher | Podcast Republic | RSS | Patreon. American history isn’t a single linear story. There are periodic changes to the political order where political parties and affiliations are reordered. According to political scientists, there have been six different...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Joe Biden, forever young

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at westwingtips@politico.com. As world leaders gladhand and pose for countless photos at the optics-heavy G-7 summit this weekend in...
Militarytigernet.com

Re: World War III

As usual, got up late as nothing worthwhile happens in the morning. As usual, over coffee read "so called" news sites from around the World. I served as an Army officer in an overseas nuclear missile unit. For the last year there was the highest ranking person in over a hundred miles. I was 23, and more interested in booze and girls than ?? How scary is that?