Who is Jeanne Vander Myde? Sen John Warner is survived by his children and third wife

If Barack Obama is a writer stuck inside a politician, Chris Matthews may be a politician stuck inside a writer. In his new book, “This Country: My Life in Politics and History,” Matthews offers a thorough firsthand account of the major political events of the past 50 years, interspersed with the events of his own life. As Matthews grows from young Catholic boy in Philadelphia to Peace Corps worker in Swaziland and weaves through staff positions in the Senate, the White House, the House leadership and, finally, makes it big in the media, the world changes around him. He goes from watching the Kennedy/Nixon debates on TV to grilling presidential candidates on MSNBC; from watching the Reagan Revolution as a Carter speechwriter to narrating presidential elections as a cable news host. He visits Berlin after the fall of the Berlin Wall, he was in South Africa during the end of apartheid, and in Rome for Pope John Paul II’s funeral. He is a more pugnacious version of Forrest Gump. The book’s main point is that whenever anything momentous happened since 1970, Chris Matthews witnessed it.