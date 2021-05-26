Cancel
Why is Carlos Valdes leaving The Flash? Cisco Ramon actor leaving CW show

By Leigh McManus
thefocus.news
 15 days ago

Why is Carlos Valdes leaving The Flash? Cisco Ramon is leaving Team Flash, meaning that actor Carlos Valdes is leaving TV show The Flash. People want to know why. Carlos David Valdes is a Colombian American actor and singer best known for his role as Cisco Ramon, or Vibe, on The CW television series The Flash.

The Flash: Cisco Says Farewell in "Good-Bye Vibrations" Synopsis

Earlier this month it was announced that two of The Flash's original cast members, Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes, would be leaving the series after the current seventh season. While Cavanagh, who plays various incarnations of Harrison Wells including "Timeless" Wells, has already ended his series regular run, last week's episode "Timeless" introduced the avenue for Valdes, who plays Cisco Ramon/Vibe, to depart when Cisco and Kamila (Victoria Park) decided they needed to leave Central City. Now, The CW has released the synopsis for "Good-Bye Vibrations", revealing that the pair will tell Team Flash of their plans in the upcoming twelfth episode of the season set to air on Tuesday, June 1st.
Carlos Valdes Opens up About His Exit From The Flash

Earlier this year, fans of The CW's The Flash were hit with some sad news when it was announced that Carlos Valdes, who has played Cisco Ramon since the character's debut on Arrow, would be departing in Season 7. That departure comes in next week's episode, "Good-Bye Vibrations", which will see Cisco and his girlfriend Kamila (Victoria Park) tell Team Flash that they are leaving Central City, and will see Cisco and the OG Team Flash team up one more time to take on a threat to the city. Ahead of next week's episode, ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with Valdes about his departure from the series, something he described as having "synergy" with not only Cisco's trajectory on the series but his own as a person.
The Flash's Carlos Valdes Opens Up About Exit After Seven Years, Teases Cisco's Playful 'Low Stakes' Sendoff

When The CW’s The Flash resumes Season 7, it will bid farewell to Cisco Ramone with an episode that suits the tech whiz’s oftentimes playful demeanor. As reported in May, Cisco’s portrayer, Carlos Valdes, has joined fellow original cast member Tom Cavanagh in parting ways with the superhero series after seven seasons. Cavanagh, sources say, will put in one final appearance (as one Wells or another!) at some point later this season, while Valdes’ character will say goodbye to Barry, Caitlin et al in the Tuesday, June 8 episode, after Cisco and lady love Kamilla (Victoria Park) announce their decision to embark on the next chapter of their life, together, away from Central City.
The Flash's Tom Cavanagh Has Good News For Fans Who Don't Want Reverse-Flash To Leave The Show

Even though Tom Cavanagh said his goodbyes as Harrison Wells on The CW’s The Flash earlier this year, the actor isn’t ruling out a return just yet. Cavanagh teased what could possibly be in store once the superhero series comes to an end, and it’s enough to make any fan hopeful that they will see him, or at least something close to him, on their TV screens once again.
Tuesday night's episode of The CW's The Flash marks the end of an era for both the long-running series and the Arrowverse as a whole, with Cisco (Carlos Valdes) departing the series after an impressive seven-season run. So that means an hour of heartbreak, humor, and reflection- capped off with Cisco, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) getting the band back together one last time to take on a new and improved Rainbow Raider (Jona Xiao). Now with only hours to go until his on-screen counterpart heads off into new adventures, Valdes is opening up to EW about when he knew it was time to leave, what he'll miss most about the show, and his fondest memory. But no worries- Valdes will be back to help "Team Flash" take down the big bads during the season wrap-up. "Yeah, I'm coming back, baby, for the last two! I think it's really flattering and gratifying to get to do a big old goodbye, and then come in as a surprise at the very end to help the team take down on a formidable foe," the actor explained. Here's a look at some additional highlights:
Tonight The CW's The Flash marks the end of an era for both the long-running series and the Arrowverse as a whole as Cisco (Carlos Valdes) departs the series after an impressive seven-season run. But if you're expecting the hour to be nothing more than heartbreak, humor, and reflection, then you clearly forgot what show you've been watching. It wouldn't be the Arrowverse if Cisco's run wasn't capped off with him, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) getting the band back together one last time to take on a new and improved Rainbow Raider (Jona Xiao).
Carlos Valdes Reveals What He'll Miss the Most About The Flash

This week's episode of The Flash marked the end of an era for The CW series. After seven seasons on the popular Arrowverse series, Carlos Valdes departed with his character, Cisco Ramon moving on from Team Flash to pursue a life outside of Central City. While it's not necessarily goodbye forever — series showrunner Eric Wallace has said the door is open for return appearances — leaving the series is still a major change and now, Valdes reveals what he will miss the most about The Flash now that his time as a series regular has come to an end.
The Flash Fans Are Devastated Over Cisco’s Emotional Exit

It’s the end of an era. The Flash aired a milestone episode last night as Carlos Valdes made his final regular appearance on the long-running DC TV series, after being with the show since the very beginning. S.T.A.R. Labs’ resident genius engineer Cisco Ramon has always been a fan favorite, so understandably, Flash lovers are devastated over his exit, which came in 7×12 “Good-Bye Vibrations.”
The Flash season 7 finale spoilers: Carlos Valdes will return

While Tuesday night’s new episode of The Flash is being billed as the final one for Carlos Valdes, we’re getting more of a sense now of the character’s long-term future. He will be back! Granted, it will only be a for a brief period of time, but it’s better to have him than not have him at all.
The Flash season 7 episode 13 spoilers: Is Cecile okay?

Next week’s The Flash season 7 episode 13 is going to be important for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, that it is the first episode without Carlos Valdes as a series regular. It’s also one where Chester will have to step up to the plate, and also one of the most difficult and personal stories of the season for Cecile. We’ll learn more about her past, but also see her do whatever she can to conquer some of her demons.
The Flash "Masquerade" Photos Released

This week, Team Flash will say goodbye to Cisco Ramon as Carlos Valdes exits The CW's The Flash and that departure means a whole new chapter for the series, one which will see Chester (Brandon McKnight) take over for Cisco as the team continues to protect Central City. Now, we have an idea of what that looks like. The CW has released photos from "Masquerade", the upcoming 13th episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode will air on Tuesday, June 15th, and will see not only Chester try to fill Cisco's shoes, but will also see Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) have to face her past. You can check out the synopsis below.
The Flash - Episode 7.14 - Rayo de Luz - Press Release

When Ultraviolet (guest star Alexa Barajas) returns to Central City, Allegra (Kayla Compton) is determined to find her cousin and change her heart, Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) finds evidence that Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) may not be the good cop she appears to be. “The Flash is...
The Flash “Masquerade” Preview Images

The CW has released some preview images to promote “Masquerade” which is the Tuesday, June 15 episode of The Flash. You can see the gallery below, but first, here’s how the episode is described:. CECILE IS TRAPPED — Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is forced to confront her past in order to...
Watch ‘The Flash’ Preview Tuesday

CECILE IS TRAPPED – Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is forced to confront her past in order to break free from a psychic prison. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) takes over for Cisco but makes a mistake that puts Barry (Grant Gustin) in serious danger. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) investigates Kristen Kramer’s old military ties and discovers an unsettling truth. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Christina M. Walker (#713). Original airdate 6/15/2021.