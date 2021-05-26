Why is Carlos Valdes leaving The Flash? Cisco Ramon actor leaving CW show

Tuesday night's episode of The CW's The Flash marks the end of an era for both the long-running series and the Arrowverse as a whole, with Cisco (Carlos Valdes) departing the series after an impressive seven-season run. So that means an hour of heartbreak, humor, and reflection- capped off with Cisco, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) getting the band back together one last time to take on a new and improved Rainbow Raider (Jona Xiao). Now with only hours to go until his on-screen counterpart heads off into new adventures, Valdes is opening up to EW about when he knew it was time to leave, what he'll miss most about the show, and his fondest memory. But no worries- Valdes will be back to help "Team Flash" take down the big bads during the season wrap-up. "Yeah, I'm coming back, baby, for the last two! I think it's really flattering and gratifying to get to do a big old goodbye, and then come in as a surprise at the very end to help the team take down on a formidable foe," the actor explained. Here's a look at some additional highlights: