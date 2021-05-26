How did Teddy Atlas get his scar? Face injury from 007 flick knife explained

Stating that Mike Tyson isn’t all that interested in Hulu’s upcoming series Iron Mike is putting it lightly since Tyson roasted the series that will be starring Trevante Rhodes while showing favor to the limited series that he’ll be working on starring Jamie Foxx in the lead role. It’s easy to think that Tyson might be leaning towards the project that he’ll have more control over and will possibly show him in a slightly better light, but there is a point when one has to question if Hulu is going to be biased in their opinion or if they’re going to stick to the documented facts of Tyson’s life that have been gathered over the years. However, it turns out it’s very likely that people will look at both series when they’re released and will end up giving their opinion of both since it’s bound to happen that Foxx and Rhodes will act out the story in very different ways. One thing among many that are noted when looking at biographical series or movies is that nearly everyone is going to have an opinion and there will be plenty of people that don’t like what the next person has to say or might agree on a few points but not with everything. It’s fair to think that things like this get a bit tense when the person that’s being portrayed is still alive since one might think that those making the series would worry about offending the celebrity, especially when that person is someone like Mike Tyson. It doesn’t sound smart to upset a man that could still put his fist into someone hard enough to break a bone or two, but even if violence wasn’t the answer Tyson was looking for, it’s still enough to make a lot of people pause when telling a true story about someone that’s had a history of violence as his profession.