After midnight, Inside the NBA, already the most surreal studio show in sports, devolves into complete absurdity. Thursday night was a classic example. Following Chris Paul’s interview at the conclusion of the thrilling Suns–Blazers game, Charles Barkley’s hamstring cramped up on him and he sprung out of his chair to try to shake it out. Shaquille O’Neal, sensing his colleague could use a little help, got up and started massaging Chuck’s upper thigh.