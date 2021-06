The Alice Independent School District (AISD) school board approved plans to spend $11.2 million in federal grant funds at its Monday, June 16 board meeting. The funding is a partial two-thirds allocation of the grant under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) grant. The first two allocated were under the previous CARES Act. Alma Garcia, executive director of Federal and Special Programs, gave a presentation outlining the guidelines to receive the funds, which were earmarked to prevent, prepare and respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on South Texas students.