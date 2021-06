The Roadway Traffic Safety Committee is a committee formed by and appointed by the Board of Selectmen. This committee is a review and clearing house for all issues relating to the roadways and traffic or other related safety issues in the Town of Bourne. To have a concern reviewed by the committee please send an email including your contact information to the committee at RTScommittee@townofbourne.com . The committee will review all concerns within the purview of this committee, and in some cases may require a traffic/safety study or analysis of the situation by additional internal or external stakeholders. After review, the committee will make a recommendation to the Town Administrator’s office or the Board of Selectmen as required.