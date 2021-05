CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It seems as if there is never enough time to work out and take care of yourself, but certified Yoga instructor, Kara Mconaghy with Yoga4elite Athletes, says you can do some simple exercises to keep the body in good health. Kara says, "There are a few key things to remember. "Motion is Lotion” and “Movement is Medicine.” Exercising and stretching will make you feel better and you will have less injury and pain. Also you’re going to get more vitality back into your life.