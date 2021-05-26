Cancel
Boston, MA

Docket No. SU21P0986GD In the matter of Saintilia Bagua

 13 days ago

Citation Giving Notice of Petition for Appointment of Guardian for Incapacitated Person Pursuant to G.L. c. 190B, §5-304 To the named Respondent and all other interested persons, a petition has been filed by Brigham A Women’s Hospital of Boston, MA in the above captioned matter alleging that Saintilia Bagua is in need of a Guardian and requesting that Monica Farrar of Boston, MA (or some other suitable person) be appointed as Guardian to serve Without Surety on the bond.

