Docket No. SU21P0986GD In the matter of Saintilia Bagua
Citation Giving Notice of Petition for Appointment of Guardian for Incapacitated Person Pursuant to G.L. c. 190B, §5-304 To the named Respondent and all other interested persons, a petition has been filed by Brigham A Women’s Hospital of Boston, MA in the above captioned matter alleging that Saintilia Bagua is in need of a Guardian and requesting that Monica Farrar of Boston, MA (or some other suitable person) be appointed as Guardian to serve Without Surety on the bond.www.baystatebanner.com