San Jose, CA

White Terrorist Murders 8 San Jose VTA Employees

By Robert Maxim
indybay.org
 8 days ago

As the events are currently unfolding, it is important to note that the media will likely classify this as a “lone wolf incident.” It must be stated clearly and on the record, that Samuel Cassidy was a white terrorist who murdered in the same vein of all incel mass shooters. A self repressed idiot who was likely angry with his own inadequacies. One must be careful to not editorialize, and yet I am giving this man publicity he does not deserve. Call it like it is. Samuel Cassidy: White Terrorist. This is a Terrorist act. This is not a lone wolf. Any media outlet who classifies this as a “lone wolf” situation should lose legitimacy. It is time to call it like you see it — white terrorism. From a white guy who fits the profile, who rejects this. Stop doing this shit in my fucking name.

www.indybay.org
