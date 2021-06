Howell’s new city manager says “he’s ready to move mountains - sometimes with a teaspoon and others with a bulldozer.”. Erv Suida was originally the City’s DPS Director but served as acting city manager for a year after longtime City Manager Shea Charles resigned in 2019. Council ended up hiring Paul DeBuff to serve as manager, but he resigned earlier this month after less than a year on the job amid issues with staff morale and an acknowledgment of "unpleasantries" although no details were ever officially released.