SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District recently wrapped up its annual Conservation Tree program. The program provides low-cost conservation seedling trees to Sheridan County residents for conservation practices such as windbreaks, living snow fences, erosion control and habitat plantings. Each year, the district begins accepting orders around November with trees arriving in early May. Historically, paper forms were sent out with the fall newsletter. In recent years, the district began accepting online orders with credit card payments through the district website, sccdwy.org.