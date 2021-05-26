Road Rage incident lands Ash Fork man in jail

Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a road rage incident Monday that involved a firearm. Officials say the victim attempted to pass a water truck on Highway-64, when the water truck sped up and tried to prevent the victim from passing. The victim stopped on Espee Road to contact an emergency vehicle in the area and made contact with a Fire Chief. The water truck soon pulled in at which time 51-year old Robert Burgess Jr. of Ash Fork drew a gun and threatened the victim; three children were also present. The Fire Chief tried to intervene and stop the argument from escalating at which time Burgess drove away. Burgess and the gun were located. He was jailed on charges that included aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon and endangerment.