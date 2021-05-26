Cancel
Coconino County, AZ

Road Rage incident lands Ash Fork man in jail

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoconino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a road rage incident Monday that involved a firearm. Officials say the victim attempted to pass a water truck on Highway-64, when the water truck sped up and tried to prevent the victim from passing. The victim stopped on Espee Road to contact an emergency vehicle in the area and made contact with a Fire Chief. The water truck soon pulled in at which time 51-year old Robert Burgess Jr. of Ash Fork drew a gun and threatened the victim; three children were also present. The Fire Chief tried to intervene and stop the argument from escalating at which time Burgess drove away. Burgess and the gun were located. He was jailed on charges that included aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon and endangerment.

Ash Fork, AZ
Coconino County, AZ
Wanted Ash Fork man caught with drugs and gun

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Ash Fork man on an outstanding warrant out of Williams Justice Court. Deputies spotted 50-year old Richard Johnson and conducted a traffic stop. Johnson was arrested on the warrant and for driving on a suspended license. While processing the vehicle, deputies located over 164-blue pills, suspected to be “M30” labeled fentanyl pills and approximately 0.9-ounces of methamphetamine. They also found a loaded .22; Johnson is a prohibited possessor due to previous felony convictions in Yavapai County.
Coconino County, AZgcmaz.com

Ash Fork Man Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges

