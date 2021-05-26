ASU virtual summer camps provides young students with a college-going mindset

The Southwestern College theatre department and the Winfield Arts and Humanities Council are cooperating to offer summer camps for youth. According to Allyson Moon, director of the Summer Theatre Festival at Southwestern College, one of the offerings this summer will be “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.” Two camps are being offered for performers in the June 19 production: Story Theatre Camp is geared for kindergarten through third grade students. The camp will focus on creative dramatics and traditional rehearsal techniques. Youth Theatre Camp is for fourth through eighth graders. During this camp, participants will develop their acting skills while being exposed to all aspects of technical theatre. Both camps will be two weeks long, from June 7 to 11 and June 14 to 18, from 10 a.m. to noon.