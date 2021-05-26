Cancel
Computer Science

ASU virtual summer camps provides young students with a college-going mindset

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASU is offering summer camp options for kids from Kindergarten all the way to high school seniors. The goal is to provide educational tools for students while having fun. Marcelino Quiñonez, director of educational outreach and partnerships at ASU, explains what’s available for kids this summer. “A lot of ASU...

