Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Eric Carle, author of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’, dies at 91

By Graeme Massie
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 23 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ux9b3_0aCWIKzz00

Eric Carle , the author of The Very Hungry Caterpillar , has died at the age of 91, his family has confirmed.

Carle, a designer, illustrator and author of a string of popular children’s books, including Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, died on Sunday.

“In the light of the moon, holding on to a good star, a painter of rainbows, is now traveling across the night sky,” his family said in tribute on his website.

Carle died at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts, from kidney failure, his son Rolf told The New York Times

His most famous book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar , came out in 1969 and is one of the best selling children’s books of all time with more than 55m copies sold.

In total he wrote and illustrated more than 70 books, which have sold more than 170m copies around the world.

His career as a children’s book author only flourished when he was in his late 30s, and he said he was inspired by things he had seen as a young boy.

“I had a lot of feelings, philosophical thoughts — at the age of six,” he told The Los Angeles Times in 1985.

“The only way I got older and wiser was that I got better trained. But that brain and soul were at their peak.”

In The Very Hungry Caterpillar , children were taken along on the metamorphosis of a green and red caterpillar into a multi-coloured butterfly, and everything it ate on the way.

“The unknown often brings fear with it,” Carle once said.

“In my books I try to counteract this fear, to replace it with a positive message. I believe that children are naturally creative and eager to learn. I want to show them that learning is really both fascinating and fun.”

Carle’s publisher, Penguin Kids, paid tribute to him on Twitter.

“Thank you for sharing your great talent with generations of young readers,” they tweeted.

Carle was born in Syracuse, New York, but grew up in Germany after his mother grew homesick.

His father was drafted into the German army and was captured by Soviet forces when the war came to an end in 1945.

“During the war, there were no colours,” Carle once told NPR.

“Everything was grey and brown. . . . Houses were camouflaged with greys and greens and brown-greens and grey-greens or brown-greens.”

Carle was 18 when his father came home from the Soviet camp weighing just 85 pounds.

“To this day I can barely enjoy a good meal because of thinking about my father,” he previously told The Independent.

He returned to the US in 1952 and got a job in advertising at The New York Times, and in 1967 did his first collaboration with writer Bill Martin Jr for Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?

The Independent

The Independent

153K+
Followers
83K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Carle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#The New York Times#The Los Angeles Times#German#Soviet#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
Country
Germany
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Books & LiteratureTVOvermind

Appreciating the Incredible Legacy of Eric Carle

When lots of people think back on their childhood, many of the books they read often come to mind. There are certain stories that have been a part of people’s youth for generations, and The Very Hungry Caterpillar is one of them. Written by Eric Carle and originally published in 1969, the book tells the story of a caterpillar who is going through the process of becoming a butterfly. Since its release, the book has gone on to sell nearly 50 million copies, and it’s touched even more hearts. That being said, people all over the world were saddened to hear that the creative mind behind the story, Eric Carle, passed away on May 23, 2021. Although Eric may be gone, his memory will live on forever in all of his work. Keep reading to learn more about Eric Carle’s legacy.
AnimalsAPG of Wisconsin

Natural Connections: Singing praise for caterpillars

“Check out these pretty moths!” The Museum’s new office manager, Hayley Matanowski poked her head in the office door as I was firing up my computer for the day. On the cool concrete patio were two moths with pink-and-white striped wings and fuzzy yellow bodies. As we each scooped one up for relocation, I noticed that even their legs were covered in pink fuzz.
CelebritiesKirkus Reviews

Writer Janet Malcolm Dies at 86

Janet Malcolm, the New Yorker journalist known for her pioneering books In the Freud Archives and The Journalist and the Murderer, has died of lung cancer at 86, the New York Times reports. Malcolm was born in Prague and raised there and in New York. She started her journalism career...
Tampa, FLThe Independent

Hero bartender saves two women from ‘creep’ customer with clever bill trick

There’s going above and beyond – and then there’s this.A bartender has been widely praised online after he used a genius trick to help two women who were getting unwanted attention from an “aggressive creep.”Trinity Allie wrote on Twitter that she and her friend were enjoying a drink at a bar in Tampa, Florida, in the United States, when a man started “harassing” them. What the pair did not realise was that the bartender, Max Gutierrez, was watching – and was ready to step in when the guy wouldn’t go away. According to Trinity, Max came over to the table...
Illinois StatePosted by
97ZOK

New Survey Reveals You’re Very Safe Around Hungry Illinois Residents

Hungry + Angry = "Hangry" What exactly is the definition of "hangry"? The Oxford dictionary says - Bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. Personally, I get VERY hangry when I haven't eaten. It's funny I kind of have a threshold when it comes to my level of hunger and how angry I get. I will be a little irritable, then I'll warn whoever is with me that I'm REALLY hungry. And I'll fully say "You've been warned, what happens next could get ugly". Then when I get hangry, game over.
Animalsarcamax.com

Are caterpillars good to eat?

Father: Have I not told you never to mention such things during meals!. Mother: Why did you say that, Junior? Why did you ask the question?. Johnny: It's because I saw one on daddy's lettuce, but now it's gone.
Books & Literaturekeeparthappening.org

Let’s Learn About Eric Carle at Play Street Museum - St. Louis

This week we are wishing a happy birthday to one of our favorite authors, the late Eric Carle (June 25, 1929- May 23, 2021). From “The Very Busy Spider” to “Brown Bear, Brown Bear What Do You See,” Eric Carle’s books and illustrations have dazzled and inspired generations of young readers. Stop by Play Street to read one of his classic books and create your own collage inspired by this one of a kind artist.
Visual ArtSandy Allnock

Painted Collage Cards (inspired by Eric Carle)

Eric Carle, author and illustrator of many books, passed away recently. May 23, 2021 – so today I’m adding to my series of art inspired by children’s illustrators by taking on Eric’s imagery and style for inspiration!. Supplies for this project are linked at the end of this post. Compensated...
BusinessVillages Daily Sun

Getting to know : Carl Wolff

It’s fitting that Carl Wolff expanded the worlds of others, because he had a penchant for expanding his own. Wolff helped build the infrastructure that enabled The Wall Street Journal to become a global newspaper. The president of its parent company, Barney Kilgore, professed that the paper needed to address that “the business of everyone was to make a living,” as Wolff recalls. In 10 years’ time, as the Journal went from 300,000 copies sold daily in the U.S. to 2 million, Wolff helped provide the materials needed to power pressrooms, computer rooms, newsrooms and more.
Family Relationshipsdailyaudiobible.com

Update on baby Carl

This was just received from Carl’s grandmother. Please continue to pray for the mercies of God to be made known to Carl and his family. “Went to see Carl today. It was horrific to see how this little boy is beside himself in pain. His face is scrunched up and his knees drawn up to his chest. He has been taken off morphine to be now taking methadone. His belly is extended with leukemia cells. Please pray all pain will be alleviated that God will extend His mercy and compassion to this little boy. Love, Rita” Bless you!
Entertainmentmetal-rules.com

Interview with author & Publisher Dayal Patterson (Cult Never Dies)

Interview with Dayal Patterson author, publisher and founder of Cult Never Dies. It has been just eight short years since you founded Cult Never Dies and published your ground-breaking work, Black Metal: Evolution Of The Cult. Tell us about the rapid growth of your publishing empire!. Ha, I don’t know...
Sciencewuwf.org

Carl Wernicke: Survival Is At The Very Heart Of Nature

Those who write or talk about nature tend to glaze it with a benign aura, Mother Nature as the source of life, fertile, welcoming and nurturing. I’m as guilty as anyone, as passing birds or a shady hillside painted with wildflowers can set me to waxing poetically about it all.
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Amateur Naturalist: Tent Caterpillars On The Move

Picture A: The tent caterpillar has distinctive spines along its body. It also has colorful lines along its back and sides. The leaf on the lower side of the caterpillar has been partially eaten. Photo by Robert Dryja. Los Alamos. A sign of early spring is the growth of leaves...
General Motorswindellportraits.com

Always hungry

Layla would have me believe that she didn’t get fed her dinner while I was at the studio this evening. In 2016, scientists at The University of Cambridge studying 310 Labradors found that many of them were missing all or part of a gene known as POMC. The gene is known to regulate appetite in some species. It is believed that Labs with the defective gene never feel full. In this particular study, 23% of the Labs were affected. The New York Times reported, “The POMC gene is also present in humans, and while cases are very rare, there are obese people with a similar gene deficiency.”
New Orleans, LAkindlenationdaily.com

Soulless at Sunset (Last Witch Standing Book 1)

From New York Times bestselling author, Deanna Chase, comes the first book in the Last Witch Standing series featuring the badass witch, Phoebe Kilsen. Trouble is brewing in New Orleans. Shifters are moving in and vampires are being picked off in record numbers. And vampire hunter Phoebe Kilsen is right in the middle of the war.
RelationshipsUS Magazine

Anderson Cooper Was ‘Really Pissed’ at Ex Benjamin Maisani When Son Wyatt Took His 1st Steps

Missing a milestone! Anderson Cooper got “really pissed” at his ex Benjamin Maisani when their 13-month-old son, Wyatt, walked for the first time. “I was going to Israel last week,” the journalist, 54, explained to Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, June 16. “It was my first work trip for 60 Minutes, and I was doing an interview and I get this text from Wyatt’s other dad, Benjamin, and he said, ‘He just walked!!’ I got really pissed at Benjamin. In my household when I grew up, you would lie about everything. He should have just lied.”