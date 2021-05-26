“Just Shut Up and Buy”: But Hype-Stocks & Cryptos Crashed
It works until it doesn’t. Now all eyes are on housing. By Wolf Richter. This is the transcript of my podcast of last Sunday, May 23, THE WOLF STREET REPORT. The market philosophy and the overpowering strategy on how to approach the markets since last summer – and I mean the stock market, the housing market, the crypto market, the junk-bond market, and a bunch of others – was summarized eloquently for all eternity: “Just shut up and buy,” the guy said.wolfstreet.com