“Just Shut Up and Buy”: But Hype-Stocks & Cryptos Crashed

Any good videos/tips on learning when to sell/buy crypto and stocks?. Learn the indicators. Some people say they don't work... they don't know what they are doing with them. Stockcharts.com is free traingview.com for crypto. The charts usually come with the rsi macd and moving average indicators already on them. Learn those first. Learn as many as you're comfortable knowing. One at a time. A 5 min video will tell you how to use each. I learned a bunch and use none for the most part. Learning them will help you learn the charts and market. If you're going to trade you should want to know as much as possible. If you want to invest to make money and don't care you can just pay somebody to do it. Copy trades etc. Cci adx atr Bollinger bands are all indicators i learned. They all lag. You use them to get a relative feel from the past in relation to your current situation. Only the ichimoku cloud is present/forward conditions, that i know of. And there's dozens more indicators. I'm good with these.