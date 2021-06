Ever since the project was officially announced by Blumhouse Productions, horror fans have wondered who would star in their new adaptation of Stephen King's Firestarter, with the studio confirming today that Charlie would be played by American Horror Story and The Tomorrow War actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong, per Deadline. Production on the project kicked off last month and also stars the previously announced Zac Efron and Michael Greyeyes. Blumhouse also revealed the first look at Armstrong as the young girl with pyrokinetic abilities, which you can see below. The new Firestarter doesn't currently have a release date and likely won't hit theaters until 2022.