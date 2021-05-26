Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Aaron Taylor-Johnston to Play Kraven the Hunter in Solo Film

By Becky O'Brien
cinelinx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn big news for Sony’s Marvel universe, it’s been revealed that Aaron Taylor-Johnston has been cast in the role of Kraven the Hunter and is getting his own film!. Previously appearing in the MCU as Pietro Maximoff (the brother of the Scarlet Witch) in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Aaron Taylor-Johnston has now been cast as Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter. Furthermore, according to a report from The Wrap, he will also be starring in a solo film about the character that is scheduled for a January 2023 release.

www.cinelinx.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Lee
Person
Steve Ditko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film#Marvel#Avengers#Mcu#Spider Man Villain#Universe#Cat#Time#Russian Aristocracy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
News Break
Cats
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Venom 2 trailer appears to feature chilling Avengers Easter Egg in background

The Venom 2 trailer appears to feature a hidden Easter egg referencing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers.On Monday (10 May), the first look at Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released, treating fans to “chaotic” footage from the forthcoming sequel.Tom Hardy will reprise the role of Eddie Brock, the Spider-Man Marvel Comics character who becomes unwittingly possessed by a super-powered alien symbiote.Fans were excited to see footage from the new film that has been delayed for an entire year – but many have missed the MCU reference tucked away in the background.Since 2019, a deal between Marvel and Sony has ensured that Spider-Man and...
Violent Crimeswegotthiscovered.com

Kraven The Hunter Rumored For Spider-Man: No Way Home Cameo

Shortly after Spider-Man: Far From Home was released, Jon Watts revealed that he’d love to have Kraven the Hunter show up as the villain in the third installment. That was the direction everyone assumed things were heading in, too, until it was confirmed that the project now known as No Way Home was going to rely heavily on the multiverse to power its narrative.
MoviesEsquire

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Will Return to the World of Marvel. But Not As Pietro.

I'll make this one quick, because we have business to get to. You know the actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson? He's a bit of a comic-book movie veteran. Taylor-Johnson played Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Kick-Ass in Kick-Ass. Now, news hit that ATJ will suit up as Kraven the Hunter—the longtime Spider-Man adversary—in Sony's next villain solo franchise, after Venom and Morbius.
Moviesradiojamestown.com

Marvel moves: Oscar Isaac confirmed as Moon Knight for Disney+; Sony bags Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter

Marvel has finally confirmed what fans have known for months -- Star Wars sequel star Oscar Isaac will headline the studio's upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight. "'WE ARE MOONKNIGHT,'" Marvel tweeted on Wednesday, referring to the fact that Isaac's character, Mark Spector -- an ex-Marine-turned-mercenary -- has multiple alter-egos. The rest of the cast has yet to be announced, but Variety reports that Ethan Hawke has been cast as the lead villain and Ramy's May Calamawy is attached in an unknown role.
MoviesInside the Magic

Aaron Taylor Johnson Cast as Spider-Man Villain in New Sony Film

Aaron Taylor Johnson (Tenet) has been cast as the lead in Sony’s newest Marvel character film Kraven the Hunter. The film will be directed by J.C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year) and is scheduled to be released in 2023. Kraven the Hunter is one of Spider-Man’s most notorious enemies. A...
Moviesepicstream.com

MCU Fans Freak Out Over Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Dual Marvel Role Following Kraven Casting

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. In a stunning new development, Sony has cast former Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff project which is set to put the spotlight on one of the web slinger's most iconic villains Kraven the Hunter, and the internet collectively freaked out. The project has been in active development for quite some time now and the studio originally eyed Keanu Reeves for the part who reportedly turned down the offer several months back.
Moviestechaeris.com

Sony set to bring Kraven the Hunter to the big screen

Kraven the Hunter, you really need to be a comic book fan to know the name and appreciate his role in the Marvel Universe. Sony Pictures is set to bring Kraven to the big screen, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson filling the role. I wouldn’t consider the character to be a marquee character for Marvel, but he was interesting, and it will be interesting to see how this movie plays out.
Moviesfilm-book.com

KRAVEN THE HUNTER (2023): Aaron Taylor Johnson To Play Spiderman Villain in Solo Sony Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson To Play Kraven The Hunter For Sony. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has nabbed the lead role as Kraven the Hunter in Sony’s Marvel film, the studio has announced. The studio also locked in the actor for multiple pictures as the iconic Spider-Man villain. J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier) is directing Kraven the Hunter. The project is being billed as the next chapter of Sony’s universe of Marvel-licensed characters, which mostly consist of Spider-Man supporting characters and villains. These include Tom Hardy’s Venom (released in 2018), Woody Harrelson’s Carnage (who will be the central antagonist in the Venom sequel to be released this September), and Jared Leto’s Morbius, whose film is set for a January 2022 release. Art Marcum (Iron Man) & Matt Holloway (Transformers:The Last Knight) and Richard Wenk (The Equalizer) wrote the screenplay, while Avi Arad (X2) and Matt Tolmach (Rough Night) are producing.
MoviesComicBook

Into The Spider-Verse 2 Producer Shares "First Spider-Man Picture"

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse might have been one of the most beloved comic book movies to come out in the past few years, as the Sony film brought an eclectic and comic-accurate approach to decades worth of Spider-Man lore. With work on a sequel now underway, fans have been looking forward to any sort of tease from the project — something that co-writer and producer Chris Miller recently poked fun at. Miller took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a screenshot of Channing Tatum in one of Miller and Phil Lord's previous films, 22 Jump Street. Given Tatum's pose as he's jumping through the air, Miller joked that it was their "first Spider-Man picture."
Violent CrimesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jake Gyllenhaal Shares Bloody Spider-Man Throwback For Tom Holland’s Birthday

Today marks the beginning of June, but if you’re Tom Holland, it’s also cause for celebration. The Spider-Man actor has turned 25, so obviously a lot of people are wishing him a happy birthday. This includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Holland’s costar on Spider-Man: Far From Home, who broke out a picture of the two of them together on the 23rd Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that’s a tad on the bloody side.
MoviesSouth Coast Today

Why Michael Keaton denied sprawling creature against Kraven?

Therein lies the rub. In the world of sprawling comic-book universes, the tangled web between Sony’s Marvel-verse and Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is especially perplexing. Because Holland’s Peter Parker is part of the MCU, any appearance he would make in Sony’s other Marvel films would seem to retroactively rope in characters like Hardy’s Venom and Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven in the MCU as well — but Marvel Studios is only a producing partner with Sony on the Holland movies. Confusing things even further, the first trailer for “Morbius” teased an appearance by Michael Keaton, who played the Spider-Man villain Vulture in the Sony/Marvel Studios co-production “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”