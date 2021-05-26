Aaron Taylor-Johnston to Play Kraven the Hunter in Solo Film

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse might have been one of the most beloved comic book movies to come out in the past few years, as the Sony film brought an eclectic and comic-accurate approach to decades worth of Spider-Man lore. With work on a sequel now underway, fans have been looking forward to any sort of tease from the project — something that co-writer and producer Chris Miller recently poked fun at. Miller took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a screenshot of Channing Tatum in one of Miller and Phil Lord's previous films, 22 Jump Street. Given Tatum's pose as he's jumping through the air, Miller joked that it was their "first Spider-Man picture."