Aaron Taylor-Johnston to Play Kraven the Hunter in Solo Film
In big news for Sony’s Marvel universe, it’s been revealed that Aaron Taylor-Johnston has been cast in the role of Kraven the Hunter and is getting his own film!. Previously appearing in the MCU as Pietro Maximoff (the brother of the Scarlet Witch) in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Aaron Taylor-Johnston has now been cast as Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter. Furthermore, according to a report from The Wrap, he will also be starring in a solo film about the character that is scheduled for a January 2023 release.www.cinelinx.com