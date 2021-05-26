Gwinnett athletes, coaches honored with Positive Athlete Georgia regional awards
Positive Athlete Georgia announced its 2020-21 Gwinnett County Regional winners Tuesday, and Parkview earned one of the top awards. Parkview was named Most Positive School by the organization, which recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.