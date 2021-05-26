newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Gwinnett athletes, coaches honored with Positive Athlete Georgia regional awards

By From Staff Reports
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePositive Athlete Georgia announced its 2020-21 Gwinnett County Regional winners Tuesday, and Parkview earned one of the top awards. Parkview was named Most Positive School by the organization, which recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Gwinnett County, GA
Sports
County
Gwinnett County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Boys Basketball#Football#Coaching#Most Positive School#Buford Boys#Shiloh Girls#Norcross Volleyball#Peachtree Ridge Girls#Berkmar Girls#Brookwood Gymnastics#Central Gwinnett Boys#Parkview Girls#Positive Athlete Georgia#South Gwinnett Boys#Collins Hill Boys#Athletes#Gwinnett#Awards#Wesleyan Girls Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Girls Basketball
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Georgia Gwinnett College softball sweeps top conference awards

After winning the Association of Independent Institutions championship the Georgia Gwinnett College softball team has swept the league’s three specialty awards and had seven players earning all-conference honors. Junior Piper Wagner earned the Player of the Year award, while sophomore Alexa Good was named Pitcher of the Year. Head coach...
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Georgia StatePosted by
defpen

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

Georgia Bulldogs’ transfer Sahvir Wheeler has committed to Kentucky. The Wildcats have been pulling in a bunch of transfers in the last two years and have landed another. Wheeler was one of the more talented point guards in the SEC last season and many expect him to be a top guard in the league this season. For a Kentucky team that was looking desperate at PG, now they can breathe a little.
Grayson, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Three Gwinnett boys are Class AAAAAAA state champions in field events

POWDER SPRINGS — Three Gwinnett athletes claimed state titles Friday in the Class AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships at McEachern. Archer’s Frank Osorio Jr. won the long jump, Peachtree Ridge’s Kyle Fisher won the triple jump and Grayson’s Garrett Brophy won the shot put. Osorio’s title came in his first...
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Georgia StateGwinnett Daily Post

Four Georgia Gwinnett College men's soccer players named All-Americans

Four Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer players have been recognized as NAIA All-Americans following standout performances from the 2020-21 season. Senior midfielder Toni Tiente earned first-team accolades, while junior defender Gianmaria Fiore was a second-team All-America selection. Senior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic and junior forward Karim Tmimi received honorable mention honors.