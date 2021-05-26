Is Providence Canyon anything but a good example of bad behavior? Part 10 Running the Film Backwards
Now that you know what James Hutton inferred from his observations in Scotland, we can see how to make and apply those same observations in Providence Canyons. The best way to do this would be to cut this article out of the paper and take it with you on an actual fieldtrip, of course, reading as you walk. But I hope that reading it in a chair at home will work almost as well.www.americustimesrecorder.com