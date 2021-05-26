Is Providence Canyon anything but a good example of bad behavior? Part 10 Running the Film Backwards

Decay rates in quantum field theory (QFT) are typically calculated assuming the particles are represented by momentum eigenstates (i.e. plane waves). However, strictly speaking, localized free particles should be represented by wave packets. This yields width corrections to the decay rate and to the clock behaviour under Lorentz boosts. We calculate the decay rate of a particle of mass $M$ modeled as a Gaussian wavepacket of width $a$ and centered at zero momentum. We find the decay rate to be $\Gamma_0 \big[1- \frac{3 a^2}{4 M^2} +\mathcal{O}\big(\tfrac{a^4}{M^4}\big)\big]$ where $\Gamma_0$ is the decay rate of the particle at rest treated as a plane wave. The leading correction is then of order $\tfrac{a^2}{M^2}$. We then perform a Lorentz boost of velocity $v$ on the above Gaussian and find that its decay rate does not decrease \textit{exactly} by the Lorentz factor $\sqrt{1-v^2}$. There is a correction of order $\tfrac{a^2v^2}{M^2}$. Therefore, the decaying wave packet does not act exactly like a typical clock under Lorentz boosts and we refer to it is a "WP clock" (wave packet clock). A WP clock does not move with a single velocity relative to an observer but has a spread in velocities (more specifically, a spread in momenta). Nonetheless, it is best viewed as a single clock as the wave packet represents a one-particle state in QFT. WP clocks do not violate Lorentz symmetry and are not based on new physics: they are a consequence of the combined requirements of special relativity, quantum mechanics and \textit{localized} free particles.