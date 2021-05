The world’s first trans billionaire, Jennifer Pritzker, has warned Republicans in her home state of Tennessee that she might move her company out of the state if anti-trans bills are passed.Speaking at a video news conference hosted by the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Ms Pritzker — whose net worth is $2bn (£1.4bn) — said: “No state benefits from the perception that it is an intolerant and unwelcome place for people of different backgrounds, and it alarms me gravely to see this state vying for the title of least inclusive in the nation.”Ms Pritzker, whose family started the Hyatt Hotels...