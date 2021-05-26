How to Go Glamping

As some of you know, we recently bought and renovated our first home — right out of lockdown in 2020 — in the place my husband Marco was born, San Miniato. It’s a hill top village between Florence and Pisa, and equidistant to Siena, San Gimignano, Livorno (the sea! The fish market!), Lucca and Pistoia. It’s really in the heart of everything. From the large windows of our home, a 100 square metre apartment that was built in 1800, we have sunset views over the valley and even the Apuane mountains, where I can tell with just a glance at what the weather is like or what season it is — so far I’ve tracked the blossoming of the walnut tree, the elderflower and False Acacia. I’ve noted the rambling blackberries and loquats that are way out of our reach. A garden is missing but somehow, seeing this horizon every day, and filling my senses with this nature and greenery, is a huge comfort.