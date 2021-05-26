Cancel
How to Go Glamping

hallmarkchannel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo not sleep on the hard ground. Get an elevated popup tent for a good night's sleep above the ground and under the stars. A portable French press allows you to brew gourmet coffee and carry it with you during a morning hike. Try the Betterbrew Travel French Press. A...

www.hallmarkchannel.com
#Glamping#Gourmet Coffee#Bonfire#French Press#Morning Coffee#City Bonfires#Sleep#Fire#Nature#Wood#Stars
Home & Gardengreatbritishlife.co.uk

Camping and Glamping sites to book in Surrey this summer

Whether you need an escape from London or a busy town here in Surrey, these campsites will offer you the perfect summer getaway and the chance to swap the digital world with the healing power of the natural world. The Field Affair. Frog Grove Lane, Guildford, Surrey GU3 3HA. This...
TravelPosted by
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

9 Seriously Cool Places to Go Glamping

There’s nothing like the great outdoors—fresh air, s’mores by the fire, and of course, enthusiastic little ones excited to sleep outside… or, sort of outside! When it comes to camping, some of us can be extremely resourceful—cooking our own food, sleeping under the stars, and roaming through perilous landscapes. Then, there are those that thrive outside but prefer some creature comforts while “roughing it”! For those that want a hotel experience under the open skies there is glamping! We’ve rounded up the best ways to spend a weekend in nature while still nurturing modern needs. Scroll down for the best places to glamp with kids near the DMV.
Farmville, VAvisitfarmville.com

Glamping Giveaway

With the days lengthening, it’s time to step out and soak up summertime in Farmville, VA! Our little town is the perfect spot for a summer getaway unlike any other. Our June giveaway package features an overnight stay in a luxury tipi at Sandy River. (Because who can resist glamping?) We’re also offering drinks and dinner at the trendy and beloved One19 and morning coffee at one of our newest local coffee shops, The Coffee Mill. You’ll even get a take-home treat: two jars of local award winning homemade preserves from Farmette and Orchard Cooperative—that is, if you don’t polish one off on Sunday morning at breakfast!
Bar Harbor, MEfoxbangor.com

First time campers tried ‘glamping’ in 2020

BAR HARBOR — A new experience called “glamping” was brought to Bar Harbor last summer. “Glamping means something different to everybody,” said Jenny McCullough, director of brand marketing at Terramor. “To us, it really means having an elevated experience in the outdoors.”. With a delayed start to the season due...
Worldthecragandcanyon.ca

The best glamping spots in Canada

There’s no need to suffer through a night in a soggy tent to experience getting back to nature. Glamping, a portmanteau of glamour and camping, is an easy way to enjoy the great outdoors — without doing all the heavy lifting. For those ready to amp up their next camping trip, here’s a range of cross-Canada options sure to please both nature lovers and urbanites.
Lifestylefarmweek.com

Pine Tree Hollow Glamping

Set in a secluded rural setting in Leitrim, County Down, Pine Tree Hollow Glamping encompasses all that is important to owner Bridie Smyth. Bridie and her late husband, Patrick, first dreamed of their glamping site back in 2015 with it opening in August 2018. Completion of the site was a...
LifestylePosted by
Travel + Leisure

Here's How to Go on a Safari Without Leaving Atlanta This Summer

This immersive safari experience is designed to take visitors to Botswana, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa — all without requiring a long plane ride. If you haven't been able to score tickets to the immensely popular immersive Van Gogh art exhibit happening in Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and a host of other cities this summer, you may still have another option to envelop yourself in a different world.
Utah StateInhabitat.com

Utah’s Grand Staircase welcomes a new glamping site

Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument is a gorgeous display of red, yellow, orange and pink cliffs that has visitors marveling at nature. It means even more to geology aficionados, as it’s a staircase of flora and fauna fossils dating back between 50 and 275 million years. But however you look at Utah’s Grand Staircase, it’s all about being outside. And the new Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase offers glamping accommodations in this area with some of the best views one could ever imagine.
Lifestylegreatbritishlife.co.uk

Beautiful new glamping site is the perfect Cornwall staycation treat

The Retreat Team have joined up with the Point at Polzeath to create a new glamping extravaganza for the summer. It's about time to begin planning those summer holidays and this year the word on everybody's lips is staycation. Many people are looking inward to the UK's fantastic options rather than further afield. Now the team behind The Glastonbury Retreat and The Badminton Retreat have set their sights on the gorgeous countryside of Cornwall and are offering a brand new glamping experience that promises relaxation and fun.
LifestylePosted by
CultureMap San Antonio

8 must-stay glamping destinations to retreat to in the Hill Country and beyond

Don’t let anyone tell you tell you you’re not camping just because you’re doing it so stylishly. Camping is a state of mind. So what if you’re bathing in a clawfoot tub in a climate-controlled building with walls and Turkish towels and a kitchenette? Did you know tented cabins exist? That’s right, you’re in a tent. And you’re looking off into the Texas Hill Country sky, with no streetlights or noisy bar-goers. You’re glamping!
Home & Gardenemikodavies.com

Making our home in Tuscany: How it’s going

As some of you know, we recently bought and renovated our first home — right out of lockdown in 2020 — in the place my husband Marco was born, San Miniato. It’s a hill top village between Florence and Pisa, and equidistant to Siena, San Gimignano, Livorno (the sea! The fish market!), Lucca and Pistoia. It’s really in the heart of everything. From the large windows of our home, a 100 square metre apartment that was built in 1800, we have sunset views over the valley and even the Apuane mountains, where I can tell with just a glance at what the weather is like or what season it is — so far I’ve tracked the blossoming of the walnut tree, the elderflower and False Acacia. I’ve noted the rambling blackberries and loquats that are way out of our reach. A garden is missing but somehow, seeing this horizon every day, and filling my senses with this nature and greenery, is a huge comfort.
Lifestylemacaronikid.com

Get out & Glamp at These 7 Instagram-Worthy Family-Friendly Locations

Probably the biggest trend since the start of the Pandemic has been unique lodging that gets you outdoors and disconnected from technology. And, while many of these places book up fast, you'll definitely want to check them out. You can grab a few pics to share on IG or Facebook, and then toss your phone in your bag and enjoy nature with your friends or family (or both!)
Bozeman, MTPosted by
Montana Talks

Bozeman Now Has Fancy Creekside Eco Tipi Glamping

How did we not have this before? Bodhi Farms, which is already host to a slew of cool events throughout the year is now Bozeman's destination for high-end glamping. And these glamping tipis aren't just any tipis...they're Tentipi Tents, born in Lapland. Doesn't get much more Nordic than that, eh?
TravelVegetarian Times

Under Canvas Is Making Your Glamping Dreams Come True

When you close your eyes and imagine the idea of ‘glamping,’ the image in your head is probably of Under Canvas. The industry leader now offers nine elegant tent resorts, nestled amid stunning scenery near some of America’s most iconic national parks. Just added for this season is a new campsite at Lake Powell-Grand Staircase, joining existing sites from Acadia to Zion. If you want to get out and experience nature but without hauling out a sleeping bag or wondering about the restroom facilities, glamping could be your perfect travel experience.