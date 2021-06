Tricky to shop for this versatile tool. But, it’s easy to make your own. Most gaffs are sold with hooks of 2- to 4-inch gaps, for hauling large “meat fish” into the boat. There’s also a place on the boat for a much smaller gaff, useful for bringing small, active fish to the box—smaller dolphin, Spanish mackerel, snappers. It’s also very handy for lip-gaffing catches you plan to release—and just as versatile, for that reason, on the flats and other inshore waters. You may find it hard to buy a microgaff, but you can make one or get your local rodmaker to make one for you.