I finally got around to doing something about my curtains. I found these at the thrift store years ago and gave them a makeover, but was ready for a change. We moved the furniture around in my room and we now have a fireplace under the window. The fireplace will be getting a makeover soon also, so any ideas are welcome! I wanted curtains that would close over the fireplace and that’s when these DIY Romantic Ruffle Curtains were created!