Environment

New Method to Recycle Food Waste into Robust Construction Materials

By AZoM
Azom.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority of the people do not think about the food scraps they dispose of. But scientists from the Institute of Industrial Science at The University of Tokyo have devised a new technique to decrease food waste by recycling disposed vegetable and fruit scraps into strong construction materials. The amount...

www.azom.com
Environmentdornob.com

Pela’s Tabletop Composter Recycles Food Waste in Under 4 Hours

Lomi, a new electric composter from sustainable brand Pela, is making waves with its Indiegogo campaign. Having already raised 13,000 percent more than its goal with just a few hours left to go, the countertop food decomposer is quickly proving that people everywhere are eager to be eco-friendly, especially when it doesn’t require much effort.
Environmentwaste360.com

Deep Green Waste & Recycling Announces Removal of Shell Risk Designation

WOODINVILLE, Wash. -- Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB: DGWR) announced today that the Company's "shell risk" designation from OTC Markets has been removed, and has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire an environmental remediation and services company. The OTC Markets shell risk designation indicates that a...
Environmentarxiv.org

ZeroWaste Dataset: Towards Automated Waste Recycling

Dina Bashkirova, Ziliang Zhu, James Akl, Fadi Alladkani, Ping Hu, Vitaly Ablavsky, Berk Calli, Sarah Adel Bargal, Kate Saenko. Less than 35% of recyclable waste is being actually recycled in the US, which leads to increased soil and sea pollution and is one of the major concerns of environmental researchers as well as the common public. At the heart of the problem is the inefficiencies of the waste sorting process (separating paper, plastic, metal, glass, etc.) due to the extremely complex and cluttered nature of the waste stream. Automated waste detection strategies have a great potential to enable more efficient, reliable and safer waste sorting practices, but the literature lacks comprehensive datasets and methodology for the industrial waste sorting solutions. In this paper, we take a step towards computer-aided waste detection and present the first in-the-wild industrial-grade waste detection and segmentation dataset, ZeroWaste. This dataset contains over1800fully segmented video frames collected from a real waste sorting plant along with waste material labels for training and evaluation of the segmentation methods, as well as over6000unlabeled frames that can be further used for semi-supervised and self-supervised learning techniques. ZeroWaste also provides frames of the conveyor belt before and after the sorting process, comprising a novel setup that can be used for weakly-supervised segmentation. We present baselines for fully-, semi- and weakly-supervised segmentation methods. Our experimental results demonstrate that state-of-the-art segmentation methods struggle to correctly detect and classify target objects which suggests the challenging nature of our proposed in-the-wild dataset. We believe that ZeroWastewill catalyze research in object detection and semantic segmentation in extreme clutter as well as applications in the recycling domain. Our project page can be found athttp://ai.this http URL.
Food & Drinkscaelusgreenroom.com

Reducing Food Waste Through Technology Solutions

Food waste can contribute to the ongoing issue of malnutrition in many countries worldwide, as well as the squandering of valuable natural resources. Slashing food waste is a challenge many businesses are beginning to tackle and successfully doing so can bring significant benefits, both financial and environmental, to producers, retailers, and consumers alike. The Consumer Goods Forum has been providing a platform for shared resources under the auspices of their ‘Resolution on Food Waste’ since 2015.
Environmentaustinnews.net

American Manganese Produces Cathode Precursor Material Directly from Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery NMC Cathode Waste

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / American Manganese Inc.(TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ('AMY' or the 'Company'), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling, and its independent R&D contractor Kemetco Research Inc. ('Kemetco') are pleased to report the production of NMC (lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide) cathode precursor material directly from recycled NMC cathode waste, using the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ product shares the same high-quality technical specifications - such as particle morphology, size, and distribution - found in conventional lithium-ion battery cathode precursor materials.
EconomyThe Daily Star

Tax rebate on raw construction materials

The government plans to reduce tax on raw materials for construction sector from the next fiscal year. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said this while placing the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year today. From the next fiscal, the rate of tax on import of raw materials related to cement...
Environmentwastetodaymagazine.com

Steinert to host live waste recycling event in June

Steinert, an international sorting solutions company, has announced “Steinert Waste Recycling: Live,” an event aimed at helping patrons learn more about the company’s work. The event will be held virtually at 9 a.m. Central European Summer Time in English and 1 p.m. Central European Summer Time in German on June 30.
Designideaspies.com

Cheaper Injection Moulding with Non-Recyclable Filler Materials

For my design, I am creating a commercial level automated injection molding machine that is capable of using filler materials. I am designing it specifically for use with filler materials that aren't typically able to be recycled, such as resin photopolymers to reduce pollution. I also intend for it to...
Environmentumn.edu

Proposing a ‘ReToast’ to less food waste

Did you know that bread is the most wasted food product?. Food science and nutrition students Radhika Bharathi, Sonali Raghunath, Steven Cak, and Brigitta Yaputri made it their mission to tackle this waste. Their work led to the development of ReToast, a cookie in the shape of miniature toast that's made with 30 percent ingredients from waste products. ReToast serves as a good source of fiber and can be enjoyed in three different flavors—cinnamon, mocha, and pumpkin spice.
EnvironmentBBC

South Korea: From food wasters to recyclers

In South Korea, you're required by law to separate your food waste so it can be collected and recycled. In less than three decades, the country has gone from a nation of food wasters to food recyclers. It's been a great success story and the recycling rate is now over...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Covestro ‘think tank’ to address how recycled food waste, fashion and mattresses make up circular economy

A year ago, Markus Steilemann, chief executive of Germany-based Covestro, declared the company aimed to become “fully circular” — a goal that includes having its 30-plus manufacturing facilities worldwide powered by renewable energy sources and using recycled raw materials for the plastics and specialty materials it makes for automotive parts, furniture, appliances, and other consumer and industrial goods.
Environmentcity-data.com

Waste recycling and composting

According to information published by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, American people generated about 254 million tons of trash and recycled around 87 million tons of material in 2013. In terms of actively recycling and composting waste, the United States falls far behind other countries. The U.S. recycles about 35 percent of all its municipal waste. Germany leads the world in this regard, composting or recycling 65 percent of all its municipal waste. South Korea takes second place with a recycling rate of 59 percent.
Environmentindiaeveryday.com

How a Mumbai recycling drive turned waste to food

Across housing complexes in Mumbai , plastic is no longer being seen as a dirty word since it is helping buy food for the underprivileged.. How a Mumbai recycling drive turned waste to food. This article is published at 06 June 2021 08:18 from Popular Mumbai News, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
Environmentcyclingtips.com

MAAP launches limited-edition OffCuts range to reduce material waste

The fashion industry is commonly regarded as one of the world’s worst polluters. While not the biggest contributing factor, one reason is that textile-based garments often result in a staggering number of off-cuts going to landfill. Australian cycle clothing label MAAP has found a way to reduce its excess material...
Environmentearth.com

Cutting food waste could feed the world, but not nutritiously

In a new report from the American Society for Nutrition, experts report that reducing food waste will not be enough to fulfill the world’s nutritional needs. To solve the problem of feeding the growing human population, attention must be urgently focused on essential vitamins and minerals, according to the researchers.
Environmentsustainablebrands.com

Perspectives from the Food Waste Trenches

Food waste is catalyzing everyone in the food, waste and recycling industries to create new solutions and best practices to convert a negative into value for the environment and for business. Here are insights from some food industry leaders about efforts to reduce waste first, then recycle what cannot be eliminated.
Environmentrowancountync.gov

National Waste & Recycling Workers Week

The Rowan County Department of Environmental Management would like to recognize and say thank you to our solid waste and recycling staff during Waste and Recycling Workers Week!. Solid Waste and recycling service providers play an important role in preserving public health and protecting the environment. Waste and Recycling Workers...