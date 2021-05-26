newsbreak-logo
Insurance provides coverage after vaccination

Capital Journal
 5 days ago

Insurance companies do not deny claims when someone dies after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the American Council of Life Insurers. But a viral social media post has falsely claimed that beneficiaries of a person who dies after getting the vaccine cannot collect life insurance payments. Full Story. Three...

PharmaceuticalsCapital Journal

Vaccine data peer-reviewed, despite claims

The COVID-19 vaccines have been the subject of peer-reviewed studies that found they were effective and safe, but a meme has been circulating on social media falsely claiming that no such studies have been conducted. Full Story. Clinical trials for the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. included tens...
Public HealthBryan College Station Eagle

C-FORCE: Study finds trust in our public health system eroding

According to a February report from the Urban Institute and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, “36% of nonelderly adults and 29% of children in the U.S. have delayed or foregone doctor care” during the COVID-19 pandemic. As noted by Healthcare Dive’s Ron Shinkman, “of those who put off care, more than three-quarters had one or more chronic health conditions and one in three said the result of not getting treatment was worsening health or limiting their ability to work and perform regular daily activities.”
Public Healthlegalreader.com

Houston Methodist Hospital Targeted in Lawsuit Over Mandated COVID-19 Vaccine

Houston Methodist hospital gave employees a deadline to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but a handful of employees are suing and refuse to get vaccinated. And so it begins. Lawsuits are beginning over proposed vaccine mandates for employees across the country. While an impressive number of people have already been fully vaccinated in the U.S., there are still plenty of people who, for one reason or another, are opting to skip the vaccine for now. That’s not sitting well with some employers, prompting some to require it. However, employees at a Texas hospital aren’t having it, and have filed a lawsuit in response.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

U.S. Administers 294.9 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 294,928,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 366,316,945 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 293,705,050 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May...
Public HealthRogersville Review

ETSU offering J&J vaccines

JOHNSON CITY – ETSU Health will host several upcoming Janssen Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics. This single-dose vaccine is free and available to anyone age 18 and older. No appointments are required. The upcoming clinics are as follows:. •Saturday, May 29, from 10 a.m. to noon in the ballroom...
Health ServicesThe Mountaineer

Crisis hastened health-care reforms

RALEIGH — For all the suffering and damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s at least one silver lining: the experience may alter our health care system for the better. North Carolina is among many jurisdictions that adjusted its policies so medical providers could effectively respond to the crisis. The...
Pittston, PAStandard-Speaker

Pharmacies face decreasing vaccine demand

As demand for the COVID-19 vaccines continues to decline, local pharmacies are cutting back on orders in an effort to deal with surplus doses. Joe Albert, owner of Albert’s Pharmacy in Pittston, said that when vaccine distribution first opened up in January he had people calling from as far away as New Jersey and Massachusetts seeking shots.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Covid vaccine honor systems are as ridiculous as they sound

I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine a full two weeks ahead of my first dentist appointment since the pandemic began. When I arrived for my cleaning, I was armed with my Pfizer vaccination card and my mask, fully anticipating that my doctor would need to know my vaccination status in the interest of protecting herself, her staff and the other patients.
Healththedailyinsurancenews.com

Premium for health insurance coverage will increase with age

I need to get health insurance for my parents who are 53 and 60 years old. But when I saw the rewards and policy reviews, I was confused as to which one to choose. Some insurance companies only charge £10,000-15,000 for a coverage of £5 lakh while others charge £30,000-40,000.
HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Health Insurance Coverage for Locally Employed Staff

Office Address: State, Department of; STATE, DEPARTMENT OF;. Subject: Health Insurance Coverage for Locally Employed Staff. The purpose of this fixed price contract is The Contractor shall provide Health Insurance Coverage for the Locally Employed staff members and their dependents at the. U.S. Embassy. in the. Kingdom of Bahrain. :...
Healthinsurancebusinessmag.com

Google tightens advertising requirements for health insurance providers

Google is tightening its requirements for advertising from health insurance providers. Starting June 02, Google will only allow advertisements from government exchanges, first-party providers, and licensed third-party brokers who complete a new third-party certification program. The program, provided through third-party vendor G2, requires health insurance advertisers to:. Identify themselves as...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
EconomyPosted by
Motor1.com

Elephant Insurance: Reviews, Coverage, And Cost (2021)

Elephant Insurance is a steadily-growing insurer known for its strong industry reputation, affordable rates, and one-year insurance terms. We've combed through Elephant insurance reviews, coverage options, and cost information to create a detailed breakdown of this provider. We’ve already taken an in-depth look at the best car insurance companies, ranking...
Economyinforisktoday.com

Cyber Insurance: Higher Premiums, Limited Coverage

The increasing number of cyberthreats, especially ransomware attacks, is leading some cyber insurers to raise premiums and limit some coverage in hard-hit sectors, such as healthcare and education, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office. A GAO survey of cyber insurance brokers found that in 2020, about half...