Marx: 'If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume'
Famed "Right Here Waiting" singer Richard Marx’s running feud with top Republican lawmakers only appears to be gaining speed. “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume,” Marx recently posted on Twitter shortly before U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) received an envelope containing a white powder and a threat in the mail.lakecountygazette.com