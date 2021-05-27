Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago's Bed And Breakfast Scene

Jennifer Brown Banks
With the different mandates and periodic mayhem associated with traveling during the pandemic, an alternative for relaxation and recreation might be a local bed and breakfast. Chicago's bed and breakfast establishments have much to offer for a rewarding experience.

HERE ARE SOME POTENTIAL BENEFITS:

  • Change of scenery
  • Less expensive than out-of-town travel
  • The opportunity to be catered to and accommodated

According to Huffpost.com: " Service at a B&B goes way beyond just providing you with comfortable lodging for your vacation. The main difference between a bed and breakfast and a hotel is that the owners of a B&B see their patrons as guests, while hotels may see their patrons as customers."

  • Provides a "stay-cation" in your own town

WHAT IS A BED AND BREAKFAST?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1naS6C_0aCWF6gr00
pixabay.com

Tripsavvy.com offers the following definition and distinction of a Bed and Breakfast,

"Bed and Breakfast, or B-and-B, is a term used to describe a private home that lets rooms to travelers for a fee. While they used to be primarily an economical way for travelers to find safe lodging and a hot meal, bed-and-breakfasts have grown in sophistication and are a crucial part of the travel industry. While some countries have specific regulations about what establishments can and can't consider themselves bed-and-breakfasts, there aren't any hard and fast rules in the United States."

I personally like the concept behind the typical B and B experience for the personal touch and level of hospitality provided. In some ways it can be considered your "home away from home." And who doesn't need a safe harbor in these hectic times?

To book your next stay at a Chicago Bed and Breakfast, visit the Chicago Bed and Breakfast Association's site.

https://www.chicagobedbreakfast.com/

To learn more about the Bed and Breakfast history and industry, you'll definitely want to check out this helpful guide provided by Trip Savvy.

https://www.tripsavvy.com/what-is-a-bed-and-breakfast-310118

Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

Black Book Stores Continue to Enhance the Literary Landscape in Chicago

For decades, Black-owned bookstores have enhanced African-American communities by providing a space for literature lovers to get our fix and expand our knowledge base. Offering programs of enrichment; giving local and national authors of color a venue to read their works; tell their unique stories; and foster important conversations around issues of interest to the Black community.
Posted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

How to Survive a Bad Business or Book Review

It happens to the best of us. Despite our good intentions, diligence and desire to help others, we publish a blog post, or book, or article that is less than perfect. Or a customer has a bad experience with our service that he/she feels compelled to publish via a Yelp review.
Posted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

5 Strategies to Have a "Sizzling" Summer Without a Mate

Few would argue that summer is the season for lovers. It’s the stuff steamy romance novels and box-office hit movies are made of. It’s when the magical mixture of hot temperatures, long starry nights, and mellow moods can add up to some pretty “sizzling” chemistry on the dating and mating scene.