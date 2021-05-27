Chicago's Bed And Breakfast Scene

pixabay.com

With the different mandates and periodic mayhem associated with traveling during the pandemic, an alternative for relaxation and recreation might be a local bed and breakfast. Chicago's bed and breakfast establishments have much to offer for a rewarding experience.

HERE ARE SOME POTENTIAL BENEFITS:

Change of scenery

Less expensive than out-of-town travel

The opportunity to be catered to and accommodated

According to Huffpost.com: " Service at a B&B goes way beyond just providing you with comfortable lodging for your vacation. The main difference between a bed and breakfast and a hotel is that the owners of a B&B see their patrons as guests, while hotels may see their patrons as customers."

Provides a "stay-cation" in your own town

WHAT IS A BED AND BREAKFAST?

pixabay.com

Tripsavvy.com offers the following definition and distinction of a Bed and Breakfast,

"Bed and Breakfast, or B-and-B, is a term used to describe a private home that lets rooms to travelers for a fee. While they used to be primarily an economical way for travelers to find safe lodging and a hot meal, bed-and-breakfasts have grown in sophistication and are a crucial part of the travel industry. While some countries have specific regulations about what establishments can and can't consider themselves bed-and-breakfasts, there aren't any hard and fast rules in the United States."

I personally like the concept behind the typical B and B experience for the personal touch and level of hospitality provided. In some ways it can be considered your "home away from home." And who doesn't need a safe harbor in these hectic times?

To book your next stay at a Chicago Bed and Breakfast, visit the Chicago Bed and Breakfast Association's site.

https://www.chicagobedbreakfast.com/

To learn more about the Bed and Breakfast history and industry, you'll definitely want to check out this helpful guide provided by Trip Savvy.

https://www.tripsavvy.com/what-is-a-bed-and-breakfast-310118