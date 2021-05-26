That Guardians of the Galaxy Rumor from 2017 is TRUE According to The Grubbsider

Follow us and get more informations and rewards: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GuardiansofCloudiaOfficial Welcome …. Follow us and get more informations and rewards: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GuardiansofCloudiaOfficial Welcome to the City of Cloudia, Skywalker. Before you start, ask yourself, what kind of life are you expecting to have, in this grand adventure? -Master of all classes and all builds 5 basic classes covering melee, ranged, physical, magical and all types Each class has at least 2 advanced classes DIY your own build with free skill/talent combination -Tycoon Pet Collector and Trainer 100+ collectable pets of different elements Each pet has unique appearance and skill sets Pet's appearance changes at each evolving stage Different strategical combinations bring unexpected outcomes -Pioneer Explorer of an Unknown World Vast open world full of PVE modes awaiting you to challenge Secret easter egg quests hidden in every corner of the world -Absolute Dominator of the Battlefield More PVP modes than you can ever imagine Battle Royale, 1V1 Duel, 5V5 Battlefield, massive Guild War and more Strategy and tactics, courage and wisdom, the winner needs them all -Beloved Heart Hunter chosen by Cupid Meet your destined partner and adventure together Hold the best wedding to show your affection Enhance the eternal Wedding ring to engrave your eternal love -Leading Fashion Icon with your own Style Customize your character with unique appearance Countless outfit choices for various parts: cloth, head/back accessory, weapon transmog and more.