That Guardians of the Galaxy Rumor from 2017 is TRUE According to The Grubbsider

By Thomas Williams
theplaystationbrahs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe reported back in 2017 after Marvel and Square Enix revealed their Marvel’s Avengers project that Eidos Montreal was working on a Guardians of the Galaxy game according to a report by Eurogamer. Well the time for a ‘re-confirmation’ that the project is real is now!! Journalist Jeff Grubb, aka...

theplaystationbrahs.com
