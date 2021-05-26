Port of Woodland closes land transaction with Brown Strauss at Schurman Way Industrial Park

The Port of Woodland Commission and Brown Strauss have closed the land transaction of nearly 24 acres at the Port’s Schurman Way Industrial Park. The Port Commission placed the property up for sale two years ago. The property had been advertised for lease for some 20 years without attracting a tenant, leading to the Commission to revise their business plan to begin selling property that was underutilized. The site has access to a dual service rail spur owned by the Port of Woodland and within half a mile of Interstate 5.