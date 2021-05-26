OnPoint Community Credit Union to open four Fred Meyer branches

Disease pressure is relatively low at this point. Trees and shrubs that would already be showing signs of scab (apples), black spot (roses), anthracnose (dogwoods) and many others are looking quite nice. The reason, of course, is that we haven’t had much rain recently. That may well turn out to be a problem and we will get to that later, but for now, no spraying necessary. However, watch the extended weather forecast and if you see a series of moist days heading our way, do some preemptive spraying before the rain sets in, especially on roses.