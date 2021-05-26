newsbreak-logo
OnPoint Community Credit Union to open four Fred Meyer branches

By Editorial Calendar
Vancouver Business Journal
 3 days ago

OnPoint Community Credit Union recently announced it will open four new branches in Fred Meyer’s Burlingame, Scappoose, Hazel Dell and Salmon Creek stores in June 2021. OnPoint’s four new branches include the Burlingame Branch, located at 7555 SW Barbur Blvd., Scappoose Branch, located at 51501 Columbia River Hwy., Hazel Dell Branch, located at 7700 NE Highway 99, and the Salmon Creek Branch will move from its current location at 13023 NE Highway 99 to the Salmon Creek Fred Meyer store located at 800 NE Tenney Road. The final day of operations at the Northeast Highway 99 location will be May 28, 2021. OnPoint’s first day of operations at the Salmon Creek Fred Meyer will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

www.vbjusa.com
