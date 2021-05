Little Rock ----Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Arkansas FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Malvern Residents Charged in Fraudulent Puppy Scam. LITTLE ROCK-Two Malvern residents have been charged with fraudulently selling purebred, registered puppies that did not actually exist. Helda Verla Berinyuy and Thierry Assoueesoh Ekwelle, both 31, are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 22 counts of wire fraud in an indictment handed down by a federal grand jury on May 4, 2021, that became public today.