As people look to reconnect with their inner selves, each other and the world around them this summer following a year of isolation, Rosewood Little Dix Bay, the legendary island retreat on Virgin Gorda, introduced the Spa Astronomy Experience. Overlooking the Sir Francis Drake Channel on a cliffside, the patio of the private Couples Suite at Sense, A Rosewood Spa will be transformed for the nighttime experience with lanterns to set the mood as guests enjoy a massage under the stars, followed by stargazing, a guided meditation and a dip in the hot plunge pool to connect with their natural surroundings.