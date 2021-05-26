Make Sure to Download this FREE Returnal Costume for Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The House Arashi was full of respect, honor, and loyalty. The warriors that trained here mighty, silent, and deadly. That is until they, the Six Oni of Iga attacked our house and took control of any castles across our great land. The blood of my people that they left behind is the trail I will use to bring them down. I will not go at this alone, as my friend, my companion, Haru, has always been by my side. My name is Kenshiro, and I maybe the last of this house, but all those who attacked now have the blood of my people on their hands and I will see the fear in their eyes as their own blood pours from their lifeless bodies.