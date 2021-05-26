newsbreak-logo
Rock Music

NIGHTWISH's TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN To Release New Album From Black Metal Project DARKWOODS MY BETHROTHED

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNIGHTWISH keyboardist and main songwriter Tuomas Holopainen spoke to Kaaos TV about the upcoming comeback album from his long-running black metal project DARKWOODS MY BETHROTHED. Tentatively due before the end of the year, "Angel Of Carnage Unleashed" will be DARKWOODS MY BETHROTHED's first collection of new songs since the release of "Witch-Hunts", which came out more than two decades ago.

