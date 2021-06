Up next: 1:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field. Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Aaron Schulfer (0-1, 11.00 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (0-1, 13.50 ERA) Promotions: Jackie Robinson Day/Team Posters — The first 500 fans who enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base or Osage Casino Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers full-color poster that shows the team posing in front of the new Jackie Robinson mural located in the Greenwood District. All the uniformed Drillers will wear No. 42 to honor Robinson. Family Fun Day/Kids Eat Free — All kids, age 12 and under, will receive a coupon redeemable for a free hot dog, a milk, a cup of fruit and an ice cream treat. Kids can run the bases after the game. Also after the game, fans can watch the Tulsa Rumblers play the Tulsa Breeze in adult amateur baseball.