Triston McKenzie returns to make tonight’s start

By Let's Go Tribe
chatsports.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe good news: Cleveland beat Detroit last night by a 4-1 score. Aaron Civale was fantastic—so good that a leadoff homer by Cesar Hernandez was almost enough. Jordan Luplow added some much-needed insurance late. The bad news: Zach Plesac headed to the injured list with a broken thumb that seems...

www.chatsports.com
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

McKenzie, Indians to take on Sheffield, Mariners

Cleveland Indians (21-15, second in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (19-20, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-1, 4.94 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (2-3, 4.91 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +100, Indians -116; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Mariners repeat 7-3 victory over Cleveland behind Haniger, Moore

SEATTLE — Proving they were capable of scoring runs and winning games on a somewhat regular basis before Jarred Kelenic’s name was penciled atop their lineup, though it hasn’t felt like it in recent weeks, the Seattle Mariners used home runs from Mitch Haniger and Dylan Moore and a triple from recent call-up Donovan Walton to roll to an easy, drama-free 7-3 win over Cleveland on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park.
MLBsemoball.com

Haniger, Moore homer, Mariners beat Indians 7-3

SEATTLE (AP) -- Mitch Haniger hit his 12th home run, Justus Sheffield picked up a win against the team that drafted him and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 7-3 on Saturday night. Dylan Moore added a three-run homer in the fourth inning off Triston McKenzie to break open...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Gives up two homers in loss

McKenzie (1-2) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus Seattle. The right-hander allowed a solo home run to Mitch Haniger in the first inning and a three-run blast to Dylan Moore in the fourth. McKenzie hadn't pitched since May 6, as Cleveland's schedule allowed them to skip him once through the rotation. He sports a 5.79 ERA with a 1.64 WHIP, 40:25 K:BB and seven homers allowed in 28 innings. His velocity is down to 91.3 mph from 92.8 mph last year, and that combined with a 19.7 percent walk rate and batters posting a 53.2 percent hard-hit rate against him has led to significant struggles in 2021.
MLBMLB

'I'm not doing my job': Walks hurt McKenzie

Through the first three innings of Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie’s outing on Saturday night, it seemed like he was taking another step forward in his progression. But the fourth frame proved he’s not over the hump just yet. McKenzie held the Mariners to just one run through the first three...
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#891Cleveland Indians#892Seattle Mariners

The Cleveland Indians take on the Seattle Mariners in game two of their four-game series from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The two teams split the first two games heading into the weekend, with the Indians taking the opener on the road 4-2, and the Mariners tightening things up with a 7-3 win on Friday. The Indians have still won four of their last five games after a slow start that made many question if the Cleveland teams that we’ve come to expect to see playing in October were for not this year. The Mariners on the other hand were quite the opposite. Seattle started out of the gates hot, finding themselves atop the league standings during parts of April, but have really slowed down of late, having lost five in a row prior to Friday’s win. Cleveland finds themselves in what is sure to be a season-long battle in the AL Central with the White Sox, sitting 1.5 games back. For the Mariners, they know it’ll be tough for them as well given the Astros and Athletics in the division, as they sit 4.5 games back. Which team will win the crucial game three on Saturday night?
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Triston McKenzie limits Detroit to one hit; Cleveland loses anyway

Yesterday’s baseball: CTC Recap | MLB Recap | Box Score. First, the Indians lost slugger Franmil Reyes, and now they’ll be without starter Zach Plesac. Triston McKenzie knew before he took the mound on Wednesday that he would return to Triple-A Columbus following his outing, regardless of the outcome. Former...
MLBNBC Sports

MLB DFS Plays: Saturday 5/15

This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day at every position. We take a comprehensive look to uncover these core recommendations, factoring respective salaries into the analysis. Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather...
MLBMLB

Notes: McKenzie's confidence; Gehrig Day

CLEVELAND -- Triston McKenzie is technically in Triple-A, even though he’s made his past two starts with the Indians after his original demotion. The intention was to allow him to get a fresh start and regain some confidence while facing Minor League hitters, but maybe he’s proven that he’s been able to do just that without suiting up for Columbus.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

White Sox outlast Triston McKenzie, Indians to open twin bill

Adam Eaton's two-run home run highlighted a three-run eighth inning, and the visiting Chicago White Sox overcame a shaky outing from Carlos Rodon to win their fifth straight, 8-6 over the Cleveland Indians in Monday's doubleheader opener. Chicago took a 6-5 lead in the extra frame on Jose Abreu's sacrifice...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Triston McKenzie shines, defense lets him down, Indians fall 8-6 to White Sox

Triston McKenzie’s last ten days as a Cleveland Indians have been a roller coaster ride that rivals most Cedar Point attractions... The young right-hander has been sent down and called up between Columbus and Cleveland twice thanks to the injury to starting pitcher Zach Plesac on May 26th, paired with being the 27th man and starter for the club’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on Memorial Day.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Yields five runs in no-decision

McKenzie allowed five runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a loss during Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. He struck out 10 and did not factor in the decision. McKenzie was cursed by an ugly second inning where he allowed four runs on three hits and two walks. However, he set a new franchise record with eight consecutive strikeouts and he punched out nine of the last 11 batters he faced. The 23-year-old righty has allowed at least five runs in three of his last four starts, raising his season ERA to 6.26. If Cleveland elects to give McKenzie another turn in the rotation, he could face the Orioles on the road this weekend.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Sent back to minors

Cleveland optioned McKenzie to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday. For the second time in less than a week, McKenzie was optioned to the minors immediately after making a start. In his latest outing in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader with the White Sox, McKenzie struck out a season-high 10 batters, but he was still tagged for five runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a no-decision. Unless Cleveland places a player on the injured list in a corresponding move, McKenzie won't be eligible to rejoin the big club until the latter half of next week. After a rainout Wednesday, Cleveland has off days June 3, June 7 and June 10, so the club may choose to get by with a four-man rotation sans McKenzie until June 15.
Indianapolis, INCanton Repository

Triston McKenzie pitches Columbus Clippers past Indianapolis

Previous game: Clippers 4, Indianapolis 1, Sunday at Indianapolis. Recap: Triston McKenzie pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Columbus used a four-run fifth inning to secure the win. McKenzie (1-0), sent down last week from Cleveland, allowed two hits and struck out four while walking only two. Indianapolis scored its run in the eighth. Daniel Johnson had two hits and two RBI for the Clippers, who also got two hits apiece from Oscar Mercado, Andres Gimenez and Ernie Clement.