In a rare sight, ‘vulnerable’ Andean bears were spotted near the Machu Picchu citadel in Peru earlier this month with decline in tourist footfalls, officials said. On 10 May, one Andean bear and its cub walked through the 15th-century Incan citadel, located in the Eastern Cordillera of southern Peru, on a 7,970 ft mountain ridge. “These bears have always been there,” Machu Picchu mayor Darwin Baca said in a statement. Andean bears — also known as the spectacled bears — are the only surviving species native to South America. Andean bears have been classified as ‘vulnerable’ by the International...