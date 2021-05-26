Alex Highsmith looks to be in great shape for Year 2

OLB Alex Highsmith was the Pittsburgh Steelers 3rd Round selection at #102 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and played mainly a reserve role to start the season until Bud Dupree went down with an ACL tear late in the season. For being a rookie, Highsmith showed flashes of brilliance in the limited play time he saw as both a reserve and a starter, displaying great effort in pursuit as a pass rusher along with several fluid pass rush moves including an inside spin, cross chop, inside swim, along with showing good bend around the edge on a standard speed rush. His pass rush arsenal is fairly refined for his first season in the league, giving off the impression that he only has more room to grow into a quality #2 edge rusher across from T.J. Watt heading into his second season.