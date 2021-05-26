Cancel
Real Estate

New Home Prices

By Calculated Risk
calculatedriskblog.com
 28 days ago

Then the average and median house prices mostly moved sideways since 2017 due to home builders offering more lower priced homes. Prices picked up during the pandemic, and really picked up recently. The average price in April 2021 was $435,400, up 21% year-over-year. The median price was $372,400, up 20%...

www.calculatedriskblog.com
#Home Prices#House Prices
Economy
Real Estate
Real Estatescbrs.com

Existing Home Sales Mostly Flat In May

Sales of previously owned homes fell less than one percent in May, according to new numbers from the National Association of Realtors. The month-over-month decline, though slight, was the fourth consecutive monthly decrease for existing-home sales. Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, says the issues currently holding sales back are expected to improve in the months ahead. “Lack of inventory continues to be the overwhelming factor holding back home sales, but falling affordability is simply squeezing some first-time buyers out of the market,” Yun said. “The market’s outlook, however, is encouraging. Supply is expected to improve, which will give buyers more options and help tamp down record-high asking prices for existing homes.” In the meantime, home buyers should expect a competitive and fast-moving market. In fact, nearly nine out of ten homes sold in May were on the market less than a month. The typical property was sold in just 17 days. At that pace, buyers need to be prepared and ready to move quickly when they find a home they’d like to buy. (source)
Real EstateUS News and World Report

New Home Sales Fall Nearly 6% in May

Sales of new single-family homes fell 5.9% in May to 769,000, according to estimates released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. That compares with April's revised rate of 817,000 but is 9.2 percent above the May 2020 estimate of 704,000. The median...
Texas Stateelpasoheraldpost.com

Texas existing-home sales, prices increase as inventory shrinks

COLLEGE STATION, Tx. – Texas’ existing-home sales increased 2.5 percent month over month (MOM) to 29,000 transactions in May but remained more than 2,000 sales below peak levels reached at the start of the year. According to the Texas Real Estate Research Center, the average home stayed on the market...
Real Estatelbmjournal.com

New home sales drop in May as costs continue to rise

WASHINGTON — New home sales fell to the lowest pace in a year, with prices jumping 18% on a year-over-year basis, due to the high costs and uncertain availability of building materials, lots and labor. Sales of newly built, single-family homes fell 5.9% in May to a 769,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau. The May number follows significant downward revisions to the April estimate and previous months’ readings.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Home Sales Down for Fourth Consecutive Month in May

Median home prices enjoy record year-over-year increase of 23.6 percent. According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales decreased for a fourth straight month in May 2021. Only one major U.S. region recorded a month-over-month increase, while the other three regions saw sales decline. However, each of the four areas again registered double-digit year-over-year gains.
Real EstateHouston Agent Magazine

New-home sales drop 6% in May as median-sales prices increase again

Monthly basis to 769,000 in May, while the median sales price rose to $374,400 from $365,300 in April, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development reported. Annually, new-home sales were up 9.2%. The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of...
Real Estatearcamax.com

Study analyzes housing prices, supply and demand

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) recently released a study calling for a dire, “once-in-a-generation” response to a housing shortage. The study, Housing Is Critical Infrastructure: Social and Economic Benefits of Building More Housing, written by members of Rosen Consulting Group, was remarkable, as it brought together some of the housing industry’s most recognized observers, who lent their particular expertise to bear on a seemingly intractable problem: There are now anywhere from 5 to 6.8 million housing units (including single-family homes, townhomes, condos, and rental units) missing from housing inventory.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Financial World

Chicago's NAR says existing home sales tumble as supply restrain, record prices weigh

On Tuesday, the National Association of Realtors (NAR), an American real estate trade association having had more than 1.3 million members, said in a monthly report that US home sales had been slumped for a fourth straight month in a row in May as a double-whammy of record-high prices alongside a decline in inventories that would likely to persist for a while in line with soaring timber prices, had been keeping prospective buyers at bay.
Real Estateklkntv.com

Housing prices reach record heights, sidelining homebuyers

(CNN) — House prices in the US are skyrocketing to new heights, keeping potential buyers on the sidelines. “We have not seen an increase this strong in our history of the data set that does go back to the 1960s,” said Jessica Lautz, VP of Demographics & Behavioral Insights with the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
Real EstateBeaumont Enterprise

US existing home sales fall again as prices continue to soar

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of previously-occupied homes fell for the fourth straight month in May as soaring prices and a limited number of available properties discouraged many would-be buyers. Existing home sales dropped 0.9% last month from April to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.8 million units, the National Association...
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

May Marked Fourth Month of Decline for Existing Home Sales

Existing home sales experienced their fourth consecutive decline in May. The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) said sales of previously owned single-family homes, townhouses, condos, and cooperative apartments were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.80 million, down 0.9 percent compared to April's rate of 5.85 million. The four months of decreasing sales have lowered the annual rate from 6.66 million units in January, a 13 percentage point change. Existing home sales are still 44.6 percent above the 4.01 million pace in May of last year.
Real Estatepoandpo.com

U.S. existing home sales slid by 0.9 percent

Economists had expected existing home sales to slump by 2.2 percent to a rate of 5.72 million. Existing home sales have plummeted by 12.9 percent since January but are still up by 44.6 percent compared to May of 2020. "Home sales fell moderately in May and are now approaching pre-pandemic...
Businessq957.com

U.S. existing home sales decline as prices surge to record high

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. home sales fell for a fourth straight month in May as record high prices amid low inventory frustrated potential buyers, a trend that could persist for while, with builders unable to deliver more houses because of expensive lumber. Existing home sales dropped 0.9% to a seasonally...
Businessgreenteamrealty.com

June 2021 Housing Market Update

Geoff Green, the host of the June 2021 Housing Market Update, welcomed viewers. Panelists for this month’s update include Keren Gonen, Green Team New Jersey Realty; Jennifer DiCostanzo, Green Team New York Realty, and Jessica Imparato, Loan Originator with Cardinal Financial. If you missed the webinar or would like to...