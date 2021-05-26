The Astronauts on Challenger Made Up The Perfect Crew
On the morning of January 28, 1986, NASA launched the space shuttle Challenger from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew included the first Jewish astronaut, the second Black astronaut, and NASA’s first Teacher in Space, Christa McAuliffe. In his latest book, The Burning Blue, Kevin Cook documents the crew’s many achievements—and the flawed decision-making that led to their deaths. Cook spoke with Air & Space senior associate editor Diane Tedeschi in April.www.airspacemag.com