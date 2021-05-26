newsbreak-logo
Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley fundraiser to benefit Deputy Whitson family

By Andrew Caravella
hddailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimberly Phillips, owner of the Wine Seller in Apple Valley has kicked off a fundraising effort to benefit the family of Deputy Dustin Whitson, the Hesperia police officer who was shot in front of Aldi on Bear Valley road back in March 2021. Although the deputy has been released from the hospital and is resting at home, there are staggering medical bills and a new baby girl on the way for the Whitson family. Kimberly tells us that all proceeds will go to benefit the family, including a one package of diapers admission fee.

